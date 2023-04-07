AI, news, and you

In many ways, the truth, or lack thereof, is at the heart of political discord in the United States.

It's well established that we are a nation full of individuals who regularly engage in confirmation bias. It is pervasive, and leads to naiveté and its cousin, gullibility.

The only thing that stands in the way of becoming so naive that we simply refuse to accept the facts about something that actually happened, or so gullible as to believe that things did happen when they didn't, is irrefutable photographic evidence. Sometimes even that's not enough. After all, there are those among us who still believe the Earth is flat. (Or say they believe that.)

A picture always has been worth 1,000 words. Until now.

These days, through the advent of artificial intelligence, that last bastion of believable and indisputable proof--photographic or video evidence--appears to be in jeopardy.

Through improvements in AI-generated image technology, fakes are more realistic than ever and are being mistaken for the real thing. We've seen images of the Pope wearing clothes other than the traditional regalia, politically conservative billionaire Elon Musk holding hands with liberal firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, French President Emmanuel Macron walking among protesters and, you guessed it, former president Donald Trump walking with police officers while handcuffed.

In a less politically charged world, these faked photos could be laughed off. We don't live in a perfect world. The beholders of the eyes who may see these images are not in a laughing mood, and one could easily see these images being misused in the name of political advancement.

The potential for criminal and political abuse stemming from doctored photos that are nearly impossible to decipher as fake is an issue that extends far beyond American politics. If the "photographic evidence" can be provided of any person being harshly mistreated in some way, it has the potential to change the direction of political movements worldwide. And think of how they might be used to support false alibis of true criminals.

The possibilities are staggering, whether this fake photographic evidence comes from Russia or Ukraine, environmental groups or oil companies, Third World dictators, or their poor and downtrodden subjects.

There are many times when the inevitable evolution and advancement of technology outruns common sense. Falsely generated images of altered realities are a prime example. We can't depend on the goodness of mankind to ensure this technology will go unabused.

But as always, we think that more and better information drives out bad information. Just as with political advertising. Instead of the government or the courts banning bad info, those who put out better info need to get better at it.

We are reminded that the newsroom of this outfit does a good job every Sunday of providing Gentle Reader a whole page of "what didn't happen" over the week before. You know, some of us think the newspaper provides a public service.

Deep fakes are here, and there's not much the rest of us can do about that. Except, maybe, to just realize it. And be skeptical of things that look too good to be true.

Or too bad.