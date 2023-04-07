Any day now

The intel types tell us that Ukraine will soon begin a major spring counter-offensive against the Russian invaders. The Ukrainians say they've formed another half-dozen or so brigades recently, and these brigades have new Western equipment. Read: tanks. And they've been trained in how to employ them.

If Vladimir Putin thought April 4 was his worst day this year--that's the day Finland joined NATO--then he's not looking far enough into the future. His army has already shown it is a hollow shell, with an officer class without leadership and a non-existent NCO class.

And now comes a prepared and armed Ukrainian army.

Some of us remember how well the Ukrainians performed on the battlefield before they were prepared and armed. In May of last year, the Russians tried to cross a bridge in the eastern part of Ukraine and tried to put up a pontoon bridge in the effort. While they were crossing, the Ukrainians caught them in the open.

The AP reported back then that somewhere upwards of 75 tanks were lost for the Russians, and maybe more than 1,000 men.

It was a turkey shoot. And it reminded us of another battle that came before the AP was covering wars:

Agincourt.