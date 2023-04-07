Arkansas legislative calendar

Calendar
The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 89, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.
COMMITTEES
8:15 a.m Education Committee-House, Room 138
8:30 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
8:30 a.m. Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC
8:30 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate chamber
8:45 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-House, Room 149
8:45 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-House, Room 151
9 a.m. House convenes, House chamber
Upon adjournment of State Agencies Advanced Communication and Information Technology-House, Room 151