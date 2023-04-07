Arkansas legislature OKs Revenue Stabilization Act, public safety before session end





The Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives on Friday approved identical versions of the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act that would boost the state’s general revenue budget by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion in the coming fiscal year before they voted to recess the regular session until May 1 or sooner.

The Arkansas Senate also voted to send Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders a sweeping public safety bill intended to overhaul the state’s parole system and require people convicted of serious crimes to serve most if not all of their sentences in prison.

Friday was the 89th day of the 94th General Assembly’s regular session.

After the House and Senate recessed, Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Friday that "The Governor is thankful to President Pro Tem [Bart] Hester, Speaker [Matthew] Shepherd and the rest of the legislature that have been great partners helping get bold, transformational policy changes through the legislature on behalf of the state of Arkansas."

The Republican-dominated Legislature enacted the first-year Republican governor's priorities — an education overhaul, a public safety overhaul and income tax cuts.

The Arkansas House on Friday morning voted 92-0 to approve Senate Bill 569, the Revenue Stabilization Act, before the Senate voted 31-1 to approve an identical bill, House Bill 1833. The chambers sent the bills to Sanders.

Most of the increased general revenue would be allocated to education and corrections programs in fiscal 2024 that begins July 1 under the two bills that would increase the state’s general revenue budget by about 2.95 % over the budget in fiscal 2023. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs.

State Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, is the only state lawmaker who voted against either SB569 or HB1833.

“This session has not been anything but more government, more spending, more programs and more everything,” he told senators.

King said he sees “a lot of clouds out there” with high inflation, a supply side crisis, a cooling housing market, and the possibility of a mild recession.

“I just think we need to be more cautious in spending money right now,” he said.

Afterward, Joint Budget Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said “I think a 2.95 % growth rate in the environment we have is a very conservative budget, and also it is very reflective of us and our concerns about the state of the economy.

“No one wanted to get out ahead of ourselves on spending, but we are well below the inflationary rate, which is technically a reduction in government spending,” he said in an interview.

In November, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed a $314 million increase in the state’s general revenue budget to $6.33 billion in fiscal 2024, with $200 million of the increase earmarked for the public schools.

At that time, the former Republican governor said his proposed budget for fiscal 2024 would represent a 5.2% increase over the current budget of $6.02 billion, leaving a projected general revenue surplus of $254.9 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Considering annual inflation was more than 8% at that time, limiting the growth of the state’s general revenue budget to 5.2% reflected conservative budgeting, he said.



