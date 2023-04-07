Arkansas makes top 5 for 4-star safety

Arkansas has made the top five for 4-star defensive back Kenyan Kelley.

Kelley, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Denison, Texas, named Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Texas-San Antonio and Kansas as his top schools.

He also reports offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee and other programs. Kelley visited the Razorbacks on March 11.

“When I took a visit...they immediately made me feel welcome there, and the coaches connected with me on another level. I had a good talk with a couple of the coaches and they were a joy to be around,” Kelley said.

Kelley, who is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 27 safety nationally, said an official visit to Arkansas is likely.

“The players kept it real with us and made me intrigued,” he said.



