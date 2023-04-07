Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell entering portal

Arkansas forward Makhel Mitchell is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He and his twin brother Makhi Mitchell joined the Arkansas program for the 2022-23 season after playing two seasons at Rhode Island and one at Maryland. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The youngest twin by two minutes, Makhi averaged 3.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.8 minutes a game while shooting 63% from the field this season. He played in 30 games, starting nine times.

Mitchell, 6-10, 240 pounds, had a season-high 12 points in a win against Louisville and had 13 rebounds in an 81-70 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 31 in Fayetteville. He also had 7 blocked shots in the game, which was one shy of a career high.

He is the first Razorback to enter the portal after a season that saw Arkansas make the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion Connecticut.



