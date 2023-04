Hot Springs: "We have no manufacturing here but there are hotels and boarding houses galore. The people work at these and for the government in the Bath Houses ... And then of course there are the doctors, lawyers, druggists, butchers, grocermen (etc.), hucksters, dairy men, newspaper men, carpenters, plumber, and all other occupation common to a city of a fifteen thousand population. And I must not forget the teachers."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203