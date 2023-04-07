Arkansas Supreme Court denies motion to dismiss West Memphis 3 case

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday denied a motion by the state to dismiss an appeal for new DNA testing in the West Memphis Three case.

The appeal of a Crittenden County Circuit Court decision was filed Jan. 9 by Damien Echols.

Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley were convicted in 1994 of the slayings of three 8-year-old boys -- Christopher Byers, Steve Branch and Michael Moore -- in Crittenden County.

Echols was sentenced to death.

No DNA evidence ever linked the three defendants to the deaths, and they were released from prison in 2011 after prosecutors allowed them to walk free as part of a deal known as an Alford plea.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court. By taking an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to the criminal act and asserts their innocence, but agrees that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Since then, the defendants have been trying to clear their names.

Attorneys representing Echols petitioned Crittenden County Circuit Court on Jan. 24, 2022, to permit new M-Vac wet-vacuum DNA testing on sneaker laces that were used to hogtie the three boys. This type of DNA testing wasn't available when previous DNA tests were done on evidence from the crime scene, according to the court filing.

Former Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman argued against the new DNA testing, saying among other things that the M-Vac wet-vacuum collection method could damage evidence from the case.

Crittenden County Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander denied Echols' request in June, stating that he wasn't entitled to the evidence examination, even if it could clear him, because the law only allows incarcerated convicts the opportunity to seek new evidence testing.

Echols appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Assistant Attorney General Brooke Jackson Gasaway wrote in her motion to dismiss the appeal that Echols had filed his initial case in the wrong county because the trial, and conviction, occurred in Craighead County because of a change of venue.

"Echols is appealing the Crittenden County Circuit Court's denial of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus under Act 1780 of 2001," according to her motion. "His conviction, however, was entered in the Craighead County Circuit Court in case number CR-93-540A.

"Under Ark. Code Ann. § 16-112-201(a) (Repl. 2016), an Act 1780 habeas petition must be filed in the circuit court where the judgment of 'conviction was entered,'" Gasaway wrote. "Because Echols filed his petition in the wrong county, this court should dismiss for lack of jurisdiction."

The Supreme Court rejected that argument, but it did grant the state more time to file its response brief. That brief is now due May 6.

According to Thursday's Supreme Court order, Special Justice Mary Carole Young agrees and Chief Justice Dan Kemp didn't participate.