The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 7, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-22-40. Terri L. Alpe v. Federal National Mortgage Association, on Certification from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Certified question answered. Kemp, C.J., and Wood, J., concur.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-22-649. Helen Rice Grinder v. William Scott Campbell and Jennifer Leigh Campbell, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-21-265. James Parsons, on Behalf of Himself and All Other Similarly Situated Taxpayers v. Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Missouri Corporation d/b/a Health Resources of Arkansas, Decision Point, Dayspring Behavioral Health Services, and Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded; court of appeals opinion vacated.