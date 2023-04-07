Church News

CORINTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Sherrill will present its Men's and Women's Day service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. Pine Hill choir will sing. The theme is "He Has Risen."

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to a free Easter Carnival at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, live music, games, horseback rides, face painting, bounce houses and a video game truck, according to StuffInTheBluff.com. "Don't miss out on all of the fun and excitement at the Easter Carnival on Saturday," a spokesman said. Derick Easter is the pastor at New St. Hurricane.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St.,will celebrate Easter during worship at 11 a.m. and everyone is invited to attend. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt and youth activities and children will give Easter speeches. There will also be fellowship in the youth church. New Community has children's services on Sundays at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall and all children are invited to attend. Patrick Lockett is the apostle/pastor of New Community.

VICTORY FAITH CHURCH, 1517 S. Poplar St., will have Good Friday services at 7:15 p.m. today. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrell Martin, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from Altheimer, along with his congregation.

VICTORY FAITH CHURCH, 1517 S. Poplar St., will host Resurrection Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Scheron Womack, pastor of Lampkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Victory Day service will be at 10:15 a.m. Sunday with the pastor, K.D. Mixon Sr. of Victory Faith Church, delivering the sermon.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will host a Good Friday Program at 7 p.m. today. Journey To The Cross, a stage drama, will be presented by Kings Highway and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. "Please come out and enjoy this presentation," a spokesman said. The presentation is free and open to the public.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is having a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8x10 photo, two 5x7 photos and eight wallet size photos. For tickets or details, contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

