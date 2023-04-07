Coal-burning capacity rises in ’22

The world's capacity to burn coal for power increased in 2022 despite promises to phase down the biggest source of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere, according to a new report by California-based nonprofit Global Energy Monitor.

The coal fleet grew overall by 19.5 gigawatts last year, enough to power about 15 million homes, with nearly all newly commissioned coal projects being in China, according to the organization, which tracks a variety of global energy projects.

Some nations went the other way. Significant coal plant shutdowns occurred last year in the United States, where 13.5 gigawatts of coal power -- some 10 million homes' worth -- was retired. It's one of 17 countries that shuttered plants in the past year, according to the report

The global increase, roughly 1%, comes at a time when the world needs to retire its coal fleet 4½ times faster than previously thought to meet climate goals, the report said, including an international accord to phase out coal to help limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The more new coal projects come online, the steeper the cuts and commitments need to be in the future," said Flora Champenois, the report's lead author and the project manager for organization's Global Coal Plant Tracker.

New coal plants were added in 14 countries, and eight countries announced new coal projects. China, India, Indonesia, Turkey and Zimbabwe were the only countries that added new coal plants and announced new projects. China accounted for 92% of all new coal project announcements, according to the report.

China added 26.8 gigawatts and India added about 3.5 gigawatts of new coal power capacity to their electrical grids. China also approved nearly 100 gigawatts of new coal power projects with construction likely to begin this year, the report said.

But "the long-term trajectory is still towards clean energy," said Shantanu Srivastava, an energy analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis who is based in New Delhi. Srivastava said the pandemic and the war in Ukraine temporarily drove some nations toward fossil fuels.

In Europe, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine meant a scramble for alternative energy sources and droughts stifled hydropower, the continent only saw a very minor increase in coal use.

With nearly 2,500 plants around the world, coal accounts for about a third of the global energy grid. Other fossil fuels, as well as nuclear energy and renewable resources, make up the rest.

To meet climate goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, coal plants in the world's richest economies need to be retired by 2030 and coal plants in developing countries need to be closed by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency.

That means about 117 gigawatts of coal needs to be retired annually, but only 26 gigawatts was retired in 2022, according to Global Energy Monitor's report.

"At this rate, the transition away from existing and new coal isn't happening fast enough to avoid climate chaos," Champenois said.

Srivastava added that it's important to ensure the millions employed in coal and other "dirty" industries are not left behind when transitioning to clean energy, although the issue becomes more difficult as new coal plants and projects surface.

"Every day we delay a transition to clean energy," Srivastava said, "it not only makes it harder to achieve climate goals but it also makes the transition more expensive."