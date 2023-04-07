COLUMNIST: Free Evan Gershkovich

The Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich is a top-flight journalist, courageously reporting from Vladimir Putin's Russia at a time when the Russian leader's illegal invasion of Ukraine has the world's attention intently trained on virtually every move Moscow makes. He is not a spy.

To report in Russia, foreign correspondents must get Kremlin permission via accreditation and visas. In the past, correspondents in Russia have routinely encountered government threats, harassment and surveillance. In rare instances, a correspondent triggering the ire of the Kremlin faced deportation.

But, whereas Russian journalists have always been vulnerable to imprisonment simply for reporting and writing the truth, foreign correspondents have been able to do their job without being arrested.

Until now.

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested last week. Russia's main intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), alleged that Gershkovich, "acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

Foreign correspondence often entails risk. Covering wars comes with the territory, as do assignments in countries that show little if any regard for the rule of law.

Following Gershkovich's arrest, news organizations undoubtedly will weigh carefully the risks of reporting within Russia. That deliberation should take into account not just the safety of their correspondents, but the safety of the local staff they rely on to enable an unvarnished, comprehensive window into what's happening in Russia.

But now is not the time to succumb to Putin's thuggish tactics, and allow Russia to go dark.

With the invasion, Putin altered the global landscape in a way that may lead to lasting ramifications. NATO countries on Russia's western flank worry that a Kremlin victory in Ukraine could mean they're next in Putin's crosshairs. He has perilously talked of resorting to tactical nukes in the Ukrainian conflict, and he has shown a willingness to accept pariah status as the price for achieving his contemptible agenda.

Russia has become one of the world's most important geopolitical players to understand and scrutinize, and journalism plays a vital role in that mission. It's an endeavor that the West cannot abandon, even as it insists on immediate freedom for Evan Gershkovich.