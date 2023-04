Marriages

Jason Norwood, 41, and Crystal Dennis, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Raymond Rees, 37, and Tamela Thompson, 42, both of Jacksonville.

Tai' Vyone Tyrone Johnson, 21, of North Little Rock and Talayza Shavers, 21, of Jacksonville.

Charles Anderson, 44, of Lonsdale and Jennifer Wadley, 40, of Litle Rock.

Audra Statley, 26, of Conway and Brett Favano, 27, of Little Rock.

Brant Stout, 27, and Abigail Bryant, 26, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Stolze, 29, and Erin Fisher, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1228. Nomar Guerra v. Hannah Guerra.

23-1234. Hillary Poirier v. Jason Maher.

23-1235. Melissa Wood v. Rian Heck.

GRANTED

20-1878. Daren Carter v. Lateshia Smith.

20-3634. Dayah Fairchild v. Rodney Fairchild.

21-2024. Domonique Rice v. Constance Rice.

22-1158. Anna Flores v. Andrew Flores.

22-3035. Miah Hunt v. Amanda Hunt.

22-3267. Akia Johnson v. Travis Johnson Jr.

22-3552. Luis Calderon v. Flor Mendez.

23-613. Tamekka Meadows v. Gregory Meadows.

23-750. Angelica Brown v. Jewel Brown.