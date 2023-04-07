Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs, Erin Detherage plays in Springdale

Diversity Weekend will kick off with live music, drag shows and more in Eureka Springs this weekend. Fayetteville's Erin Detherage AKA Dr. Shred will perform at "Diversity in the Park" at the Basin Spring Park at 4 Spring St. next to the Basin Park Hotel and Spa. Festivites begin at 10 a.m. Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Slane Tavern, 37B Spring Street in Eureka Springs. Other events planned at Brews, Wanderloo Lodge & Gravel Bar, Eureka Live and more. Information at facebook.com/outineurekasprings

ELSEWHERE

Brianna Thomas Sextet performs at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

Erin Detherage performs at 7 p.m. tonight at Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E Guy Terry Road in Springdale. erindetherage.com

Aries Glodiac Pop-Up Takeover with DJ Raquel, Tactical Nuke and DJ Kramer starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at CACHE Studios as part of CACHE's Live Music Bentonville series. Events are free and all ages. cachecreate.org

Who Shot JR performs during the Shady Mountain Beer Fest at Mena and Martin Street in Mena. Festival starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. General access to food and music is free, all age; beer garden $20. facebook.com/ouachitacoffee

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Michael Scott Thomas today and Tony Alvarez at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Street. tontitownwinery.com

Happy hour with The Swade Diablos starts at 6 p.m. and Wade Bowen with Ragland follows at 9 p.m. today, Jed Harrelson and Mildenhall play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Tenci with Jude Brothers and Frances Grove perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Elvie Shane with Ozark Riviera plays at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Shakedown Strings with Noah Richmond & Friends happens at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. Thursday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

