DNA evidence leads prosecutors to drop murder charges against Little Rock man

Mysterious DNA found on a ski mask next to a Little Rock murder victim prompted authorities on Thursday to drop all charges against the 38-year-old defendant accused in the killing.

Charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, Leander Lamont Moore of Little Rock was arrested about 4½ months after 29-year-old Reginald Demarion Moore was shot to death in front of his home on Burton Drive in the Maryton Park subdivision about a block east of Boyle Park. The men are not related.

Nothing was taken from Reginald Moore but police suspect he'd been killed in a robbery attempt because they found an Internet video he made the day he was killed that showed him driving around in his Dodge Charger displaying a large amount of cash.

According to police, Leander Moore, who has prior convictions for theft and drug possession, became a suspect after his name came up during the investigation and phone records showed he was in the area when Moore was killed. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after Reginald Moore's live-in girlfriend tentatively identified Leander Moore as the gunman.

"She was only halfway sure he was the suspect who shot and killed the victim," deputy prosecutor Justin Brown told Circuit Judge Karen Whatley as he described why charges were being dropped.

Brown said he did not take on the case until February because of covid-related delays, and his review of the evidence with senior deputy prosecutor Kelly Ward showed not all potential DNA evidence had been tested, including blood from the ski mask and blood in the street where Reginald Moore had fought with his killer before being shot, Brown said.

Testing results from the state Crime Laboratory were only returned last week, Brown told the judge.

"[Blood on] the tape lift on the outside of the mask was a three-person mixture with the major contributor being the victim. The two other DNA profiles were not sufficient enough to make any type of distinction or comparison," the prosecutor said. "The tape lift on the inside of the mask was also a three-person mixture, however the major contributor was an unknown profile, and both the defendant and victim were excluded from it being their DNA."

The combination of the uncertain witness identification by the victim's girlfriend plus the discovery of the mysterious DNA showed prosecutors they had insufficient evidence to take Leander Moore to trial, Brown told the judge.

"Based on the fact that we now have an unknown DNA profile on the ski mask that was found at the scene of the crime and a tentative ID at best from the lone witness, we do not feel that we can meet our burden of proof at trial," he said.

Represented by public defender Joe Don Willingham, Leander Moore spent about five months in jail until his lawyers got his bail reduced from $2 million to $75,000. However, he missed a March 2022 court hearing and was subsequently arrested three days later, which led to a nine-month jail stay when his bail was raised to $100,000, which he posted in December.