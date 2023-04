Emerging and international recognized artists explore nature, identity and community

FAQ

In The Stone

WHAT -- University of Arkansas School of Art Ceramics Studio exhibition featuring works by: Renata Cassiano Alvarez, Qwist Joseph, Linda Lopez, Mathew McConnell, Jeannie Hulen, Adam Posnak, Beckett Chomyn, Nat Nicholson, Ana Buitrago Hernandez, Bia Furtado, Carletta Williams, Jocelyn Reid, Benjamin Pearey, Vincent Frimpong, Ya Qing Yang and Yi-An Cheng. "Sangeet Gupta: Woodfired Vessels," curated by Community Creative Center, is featured in Walker Atrium.

WHEN -- Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. today. On display until May 30.

WHERE -- Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org/edu/visual-arts

BONUS -- "Looking Through" featuring Owen Buffington, Diane Beilby, Shelby Fleming, Anna Guyton, Adam Fulwiler, David Hyatt, Jason Jones, Acadia Kandora, Helen Kwiatkowski, Jordan Meyers, Dianna Michelle, Shelley Mouber, Donna Mulhollan, Ava Obert, Mary Trulock and James Williams is up now at Sequoyah Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. creativespacesnwa.org