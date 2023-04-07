Five questions with Ben Nichols of Lucero





“Ben Nichols synth duo project” might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the Lucero frontman and songwriter, but it is a thing and it is very cool.

Nichols, who grew up Little Rock, has formed Last Wolf in the Woods with his stepdaughter, singer Joslyn Milburn. Their debut album, “Raised on Losing Ground,” is out now on Bandcamp. The 13-track record finds Nichols working in a darkwave-ish, ’80s synth-pop mode and is the soundtrack to a story he’s hoping to eventually make into a graphic novel.

He hasn’t given up his day job, of course. Lucero is on the road in support of “Should’ve Learned by Now,” the band’s excellent album of alt-country, Southern rock bangers that was released Feb. 24. The Memphis-based group returns to Little Rock on April 22 for a show at the Rev Room.

In this email interview, which has been edited for clarity and length, Nichols talks about Lucero, Last Wolf in the Woods and working with synthesizers.

How have audiences responded to the songs from “Should’ve Learned by Now”?

The new Lucero album was written to be an upbeat, fun record. So playing the new songs live has been fun as well. Folks are already requesting the new songs and singing along. I feel like a few of the new songs will quickly become Lucero classics that are played at almost every show.

What was the genesis behind forming Last Wolf in the Woods and recording “Raised on Losing Ground”?

Last Wolf in the Woods is a synth side project that is just myself and my stepdaughter Joslyn. After using some different synthesizers on Lucero’s “When You Found Me” album, which we made in the middle of the pandemic, I decided to order a Behringer Deepmind 12 synthesizer of my own. Lucero wasn’t on the road and I had a lot of time at home and as soon as I turned the thing on I started writing songs with it. Joslyn has always been an excellent singer, even joining Lucero on stage a couple of times, and I thought her voice would work really well with these synth-based songs.

What is Joslyn’s musical background?

Joslyn is a senior in high school. She taught herself to play piano and writes and sings her own songs. I’ve helped her record some of them in our basement. I’d love to help her record more of her original material in the future. But with this project I did all the writing. I knew she could sing any lyrics I wrote for her and she knocked it out of the park. Her voice really brought something special to the project. We recorded the vocals in Memphis at Southern Grooves Studios. It was Joslyn’s first time singing in a professional studio environment and she was a natural.

How was it to work with a different sound than what you’re usually associated with in Lucero?

I grew up in the ’80s and have always been a fan of ’80s music. And synthesizers are basically synonymous with ’80s music. Playing in rock bands since high school I always focused on more guitar-based music. So it was really fun to try something completely different with instruments I’m still learning how to use, that have all these sounds that I remember growing up with.

How did the lyrics that make up “Raised on Losing Ground” come about?

The lyrics were inspired by an idea for a horror story that I’d love to turn into a graphic novel one day. I’d been reading Jeffery Burton Russell’s books on the history of concepts of evil, as well as old horror writers like Arthur Machen and M.R. James. So the story revolves around a daughter that has to save her father’s soul, basically. Writing and drawing comics is very labor intensive and I have to admit, telling a story in that format is a totally different thing than telling a story in a three-minute song. I’m still figuring out how to write a longer format story. So the comic will come one day hopefully, but right now at least the soundtrack is out!