Four people arrested on various charges in Benton, Washington counties

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Erick Gallegos, 28, of 2101 Christy Drive Unit 8, in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and distribution near certain facilities. Gallegos was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

James Ray, 33, of 136 Maple St. in St. Paul, was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Ray was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Toby Howe, 42, of 1o Brookhaven Court in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Howe was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

Austin Hamilton, 22, of 3276 Terry St. in Trenton, Mich., was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual extortion. Hamilton was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.