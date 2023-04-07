Giants’ power surge continues with 5 more HRs

CHICAGO -- J.D. Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth off mop-up reliever Hanser Alberto for his third hit, Michael Conforto cracked a three-run home run among three hits and the San Francisco Giants powered past the Chicago White Sox 16-6 on Thursday.

Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores each launched a two-run shot in San Francisco's five-home run, 20-hit attack. Rookie catcher Blake Sabol hit the first home run of his career and added two singles to give him four hits in his first six games.

Hanser, who started at third base, served up Davis' second career grand slam after giving up two singles and a walk. Davis finished with five RBI and Joc Pederson drove in two runs as San Francisco finished a season-opening road trip at 3-3.

Tim Anderson had two RBI for Chicago.

Guaranteed Rate Field is considered a longball-friendly park in warm weather, but the Giants teed off despite a 46-degree game-time temperature.

"I think even when it's cold, it can still play hitter-friendly," San Francisco Manager Gabe Kapler said. "These guys have power and can hit the ball in the air and this is the type of stadium that's going to reward them for taking good swings."

The Giants launched 13 home runs in the three-game series on Chicago's South Side, starting with seven in a 12-3 win on Monday. That tied a team record for a three-game series, set in 1961 against the Milwaukee Braves.

The Giants have 15 home runs overall, the most in franchise history through their first six games since the team started keeping records in 1901.

Conforto, Yastrzemski and Davis each hit their second home run of the season and series on Thursday. Conforto, a former New York Met, signed with San Francisco in the offseason after missing 2022 recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Jakob Junis (2-0) threw four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief for the win.

Giants starter Alex Wood allowed 3 runs, 2 unearned, on 6 hits in his season debut. The side-arming left-hander was replaced by Junis after allowing consecutive singles to start the fourth and reaching 71 pitches.

The Giants roughed up Chicago starter Lance Lynn (0-1) for eight runs on nine hits in 41/3 innings.

"It was a long one," White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol said. "Obviously, Lance wasn't at his best today. He left a couple of pitches up early."

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, PADRES 6 Orlando Arcia singled in the winning run in the ninth inning for his third hit and Atlanta beat San Diego. Arcia hit a third-inning home run and also had a double.

ROCKIES 1, NATIONALS 0 Kyle Freeland (2-0) pitched four-hit ball over 62/3 innings, Jurickson Profar made several nifty catches in left field and Colorado beat Washington in its home opener Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 3 Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight victory. Gausman (1-1) gave up four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to avoid their fourth shutout of the season.

RED SOX 6, TIGERS 3 Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and Boston went on to beat Detroit. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning of his final home opener to put Detroit up 3-1. Boston, swept at home earlier in the week by Pittsburgh, bounced back with a run in the third and fourth before surging into the lead with a four-run sixth. Chris Sale (1-0) gave up 4 hits and 3 runs and 3 walks while striking out 7 in 5 innings.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

LA Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

Miami at NY Mets, ppd., weather

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd., weather

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

NY Yankees at Baltimore, ppd., weather

Houston at Minnesota, ppd., weather

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6





San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, rounds the bases as he celebrates with first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, celebrates with J.D. Davis after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis hits a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) talks to players during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, left, wipes his face as he walks off the field after being pulled out of a baseball game by manager Pedro Grifol (5) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

