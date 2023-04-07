"Do you know how to play Hangman, Uncle Paul?" asked 6-year-old Hattie after dinner out on the deck during a rare break in the lousy weather of late winter-early spring Little Rock.

"Of course I know how to play Hangman," I harrumphed, summoning up a reservoir of mock indignity in the process. And with that, Hattie ran off to get the game out of her backpack. I noticed for the first time that evening that she had chosen fairy wings--or some kind of avionics--to accessorize the cat ears on her head.

She and her 3-year-old sister Alma had come to dinner along with their parents, my nephew Eli and his wife Sunny.

"Having little girls in the house will be fun," the Deacon said as she warmed me up earlier in the week for the event. "I used to do this all the time. It will be great."

I have nothing against little girls. I'm just not around little kids much anymore. I can easily summon up a quorum of grumpy adolescent knuckleheads at a moment's notice. I have young adult stepchildren who are nine times smarter than me. Good thing I am as secure as I am. And I spend a good bit of time with law students nowadays. Which mainly serves to remind me of just what a PTSD-inducing experience law school was and is still.

So while I'm around young folks a lot, I really don't have any recent past relevant work experience with small children. It's not a gender thing. I'm an equal-opportunity curmudgeon on this issue. The prospect of having little boys in the house would have given me an equally bad case of the yips.

But I have to say that everything went great. Chaotic, but great. And after a successful dinner of grilled hamburgers, it was time for Hangman with Hattie. But first some dramatic foreshadowing.

"You know," Sunny said before Hattie came back, "I think it's only fair to tell you. She can't really ... well, spell yet."

"She can't spell?" I replied. "So how do we play Hangman if she can't spell?"

Sunny shrugged and took a sip of her beer.

"You just play," she said. "You'll figure it out."

About that time Hattie had returned with an electronic device with which to play hangman. I was expecting a pen and notepad. Who knew?

"Here's what you have to do," she intoned gravely. "You guess the letters. You look at my mouth and guess the letter I'm trying to say. Watch."

She stuck her face in front of mine and affixed what remains of her front teeth over her bottom lip. "Guess!" she said.

She had no way of knowing how much baseball and basketball I have watched in my life. It is for this reason that I quickly recognized her snaggly articulation of the letter "F." And so it went. Hattie and me just playing Hangman after a fashion while her sister played beanbag in the backyard.

The next day I found a note written in a child's scrawl. "Thank you," it said. Adorning the card was a drawing of two little girls. One with cat ears on her head and fairy wings--or some kind of avionics--on her back. Both figures wore unicorn horns.

You know what? The Deacon was right. Having little girls in the house was fun. I can do this.

All I have to do is play.

Arthur Paul Bowen is a writer and lawyer living in Little Rock.