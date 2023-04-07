Gravette council revises fireworks ordinance

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council passed a new ordinance March 28, repealing the previous fireworks ordinance and setting new regulations for the use, possession and sale of fireworks within the city.

According to the new ordinance, citizens may shoot off fireworks only on July 1 through July 3 from noon until 10 p.m.; July 4 and 5 from noon until midnight; and Dec. 31 from noon until midnight. No fireworks are to be discharged on city property except for the city's public display, and none should be discharged on private property without the property owner's consent.

Fireworks may be sold within the city between June 20 and July 5 each year, but only after the seller receives a permit and an inspection by the Gravette Fire Department. Fireworks are not to be sold to anyone under the age of 16.

A second ordinance was passed rezoning 7.83 acres at 13090 Arkansas 279, owned by the Binns joint revocable trust, from agricultural to highway commercial.

In other business, council members voted to approve Richard Sutherland, water/sewer department head, and Tim Dewitt, streets/parks department head, as the city's representatives on the Benton-Washington County Regional Public Water Authority board.

Carl Rabey, city finance director, reported there were no material changes in the financial statement or in the bond fund since the March 14 Committee of the Whole meeting.