DEAR HELOISE: I think we all know air travel is not as glamorous as it once was, but now, some airlines have begun charging for absolutely everything! Gone are the days when you could take a carry-on with you or ask for a pillow or blanket without being charged a fee.

Sometimes a cheaper flight is not necessarily a bargain. There are airlines that charge as much as $57 to $65 for a carry-on bag, and even charge for printing a boarding pass. If you see a bargain price for a flight, be careful -- you might want to call the airlines and ask questions about any additional fees.

In addition, you can call a travel agent and enlist their help in finding a reasonable flight. Yes, there is a fee for using a travel agent, but they can still help you save money on a flight and avoid hidden fees. You may not get to fly out at the time you want or on the airline you prefer, but try to be a little flexible about the time of day or flying in at a different airport.

You can also check online for travel information at "JohnnyJet.com" or "airlinenumbers.com" (or some of the other travel sites) to help you research and decide which airline to use.

-- Daniel H.,

Washington

DEAR HELOISE: With summer close by, a lot of people will be enjoying picnics with their families. Last summer, at a family reunion, several people ended the day with a nasty case of food poisoning. We couldn't determine if it was the deviled eggs, the potato salad or possibly the BBQ chicken -- but one thing is certain. None of these items were refrigerated as they should have been. We had to drive seven people to the ER. Thankfully, everyone was OK, but it could have been worse.

This is just a reminder that you need to be very careful with food in warmer weather, especially anything that contains eggs or mayonnaise because these two items (and shellfish) are the most common cause of food poisoning.

-- Carolyn Q.,

Morristown, N.J.

DEAR HELOISE: It seems every article I read about draining fat from a fried food recommends using paper towels. I hate doing that because the bottom usually gets so soggy and tiny pieces of paper get stuck to the foods. Instead, I use a rack placed over newspaper. I set fried chicken on the rack and let the fat drain off without the soggy bottom.

-- Patty M.,

Silverton, Colo.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6v473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com