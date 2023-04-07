HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Northside grabs win over Greenwood

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies managed just one hit through five innings on Thursday but more than made up for it on the bases and in the field.

Northside had 10 walks, stole eight bases and made three key defensive plays to earn a 7-4 win over Greenwood in nonconference action at Hunts Park.

Northside (10-9) and Greenwood (10-5) return to conference play next week with Northside playing South-side on Tuesday and Wednesday in a 6A-West series while Greenwood travels to Siloam Springs for a 5A-West doubleheader on Tuesday.

Thursday, Northside scored four runs with three walks and a bunt single by Andrew Taylor in the second inning before Greenwood tied the game with a single run in the third inning and three in the fourth inning.

In the home half of the sixth, McLane Moody led off with his third walk of the game, swiped second and third and scored on a wild pitch for a 6-5 lead for the Grizzlies.

Alex Martinez walked, and courtesy runner Jayden Dug-gar stole second, and Clayton Wright walked, before left-handed hitting second baseman Mason Kincannon slapped a double down the left-field line to score Duggar. Kin-cannon then scored on Jayden Weiler’s base hit for a 7-4 lead.

Kincannon also turned in one of Northside’s defensive gems.

In the fifth, Greenwood had runners on second and third with one out when Northside brought the infield in. Kincannon snagged a hard liner by Aiden Kennon and then doubled off the runner at second, diving to the bag.

“It was taking to my right and the momentum had me going towards second base,” Kincannon said. “I just dove at the base. I was thinking how can I get the double play and get out of this inning.”

In the third inning after Greenwood had scored three runs to tie the game, Dawson Holt belted a pitch toward the gap in right centerfield that right fielder Logan Matlock ran down for the final out.

In the seventh inning, Holt singled and went to second on an error that allowed Harrison Adams to reach.

Moody, the first baseman, after an attempted pickoff at first from Martinez, the catcher, threw to third in time to get Holt trying to advance for the first out. Will Rollans then retired the final two batters on fly balls.

“Logan Matlock saved us a run in right field, which was a big play,” Northside coach Will Hankins said. “The double play by Mason with the infield in and runners on second and third was a huge double play to get out of the inning. Then the throw that Moody made off the back pick by Alex to get the lead runner at third out. Those were three plays and if one of those doesn’t happen like in the seventh inning, if we don’t get that one then on the fly ball they tag and score and then the next fly ball they tag and score and it’s a one-run game in the seventh inning.”

Maddax Kincannon, Max Howerton and Rollans combined for Northside’s pitching effort with Howerton earning the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief before Rollans closed it out in the seventh.

“Maddax was fearless and went after the batters,” Hankins said. “Max then came in and gave us what we needed, and then Rollans slammed the door. It was exactly what we needed.”

Northside had just the bunt single through five innings, taking advantage of 10 walks issued by Greenwood.

“We’ve struggled outside of conference play with showing up,” Greenwood coach Brandon Brewer said. “It’s so disappointing to play so well in conference and then come out on a nonconference game later in the week and just go through the motions. Mentally, we weren’t hooked up. I’m not sure effort-wise we were hooked up, either. We’ll address it.”

Greenwood had six hits with Weston Pschier reaching base all three trips with a walk and two singles.