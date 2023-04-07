Hogs, Rebs to play DH after rainout

The No. 5 University of Arkansas baseball team will play a doubleheader at Ole Miss starting at 2 p.m. Central today after the scheduled series opener Thursday night was postponed because of inclement weather in Oxford, Miss.

Both Arkansas-Ole Miss games today at Swayze Field are scheduled to go nine innings.

The stands will be cleared after today's opener with the second game beginning approximately an hour after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for Thursday night's game will be used for today's opener with tickets for today used for the second game of the doubleheader.

The Razorbacks (23-5, 6-3 SEC) are playing their second conference doubleheader this season. They were swept at LSU on March 25, losing 12-2 in seven innings and 14-5 in nine innings. The opener had been scheduled to go nine innings, but was shortened to seven because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Ole Miss (17-11, 1-8) also will play its second SEC doubleheader. Florida swept the defending national champion Rebels at Swayze Field on March 25 when the Gators won 9-7 and 12-8.

Junior left-hander Hunter Hollan (4-1, 3.50 ERA) will start today's opener for Arkansas against Ole Miss junior right-hander Jack Dougherty (2-2, 5.79 ERA).

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn hasn't announced a starting pitcher beyond the first game.

Junior right-hander Will McEntire (4-1, 5.77 ERA) was the Razorbacks' starter in the second game of their previous three SEC series, but he has been recovering from the flu, Van Horn said Monday at the Swatter's Club meeting in Fayetteville.

McEntire went 3 1/3 innings and allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in the Razorbacks' 9-6 victory over Alabama last Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"McEntire has been up and down," Van Horn said. "He gave us two or three really good innings Saturday, and then it just kind of went away. By the way, he has the flu now, so he probably didn't feel good Saturday."

Arkansas sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith (5-0, 2.35) could start one of the games at Ole Miss or continue to pitch out of the bullpen, as he did against Alabama when he went the final three innings last Saturday.

Smith has four starts and four relief appearances this season and has pitched 30 2/3 innings with 45 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

"It's unbelievable the attitude he's taken with it," Van Horn said of Smith. "It's a team-first thing.

"I mean, the guy is helping us win games -- saving them, coming in and getting a win or whatever it is."

Ole Miss' scheduled starters for the last two games of the series are junior left-hander Xavier Rivas (4-2, 5.61 ERA) and freshman right-hander JT Quinn (3-0, 5.79 ERA).

Arkansas had been scheduled to play Arkansas State on Tuesday night in Fayetteville, but that game was canceled because of the threat of inclement weather.

The Razorbacks haven't played since beating Alabama 5-4 on Sunday at home.

Ole Miss won 7-2 at Memphis on Tuesday night.

Today’s games

NO. 5 ARKANSAS AT OLE MISS (DH)

WHEN First game at 2 p.m. Central. Second game will approximately an hour after opener

WHERE Swayze Field , Oxford, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 23-5, 6-3 SEC; Ole Miss 17-11, 1-8 SEC

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1 Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (4-1, 3.50 ERA); Ole Miss RHP Jack Dougherty (2-2, 5.79). Game 2 Arkansas TBA; Ole Miss LHP Xavier Rivas (4-2, 5.61 ERA).

SERIES Arkansas leads 57-52

LAST MEETING Ole Miss 2-0, June 23, 2022

COACHES Dave Van Horn (819-428 in 21st year at Arkansas; 1,139-587 in 29th year overall); Mike Bianco (871-496-1 in 23rd year at Ole Miss, 971-567-1 in 26th year overall)

TV None RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus for both games

SHORT HOPS

Thursday night’s scheduled series opener was postponed because of inclement weather. … Both of today’s games are scheduled for nine innings unless one team is leading by 10 or more runs after 7 innings. … Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner, a graduate transfer from Creighton, has been named a mid-season All-American by D1Baseball. He’s batting .370 and leads the Razorbacks with 12 home runs. 43 RBI, 34 runs and 24 walks. He has not committed an error in 55 total chances in 28 games with 27 starts in left field and one start in center field. … Arkansas and Ole Miss have met 18 times the previous three full seasons (excluding 2020) with postseason games in 2019, 2021 and 2022 in addition to their regular-season series.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Ole Miss*, first game 2 p.m.

SATURDAY at Ole Miss*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UALR, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UALR, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*SEC game



