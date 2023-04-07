Rudolf Erasmus of South Africa experienced a movie plot come to life and had to make an emergency landing of his light aircraft with four passengers aboard after discovering a highly venomous Cape Cobra under his seat when he felt "something cold" slide across his lower back.

Daniel de la Rosa, a prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, said a local man and his sister were arrested in the killing of an 80-year-old camper from California, a crime that apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

Jim Justice, West Virginia governor, saw a federal appeals court panel affirm $2.5 million in penalties against Appalachian coal mines he owns over claims they violated a settlement to prevent water pollution, with the Justice Department citing "a long history" of violations.

Pebblin Warren, an Alabama legislator, said "this is a bill to try to save our children" as a House committee advanced her legislation requiring kids to go to kindergarten or take a test to show they're ready for first grade.

Rick Johnson, former speaker of the House in Michigan and then chairman of the state's medical marijuana licensing board, agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,200 in bribes to influence his decisions.

Stephen Muldrow, a U.S. attorney, cited "the brazenness" of the scheme as a grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted a banker and five others for submitting 270 fraudulent loan applications for $9 million in covid-19 recovery funds.

Anthony Marlak, a Connecticut prison guard who was fired over a Facebook meme that he said targeted not Muslims but extremists, was reinstated when the punishment was deemed excessive, and he said he actually loves the religion and was welcomed back by the prison's imam, who "asked me how I was doing."

Andrew Miller, incarcerated in West Virginia for breaking and entering, filed a lawsuit alleging the state is forcing Christianity on inmates by requiring religious programming as a condition of release and has ignored repeated requests to respect the fact that he's an atheist.

Mike Burns, a lieutenant colonel with U.S. Army Special Operations Command, said "the training team, unfortunately, entered the wrong room and detained an individual unaffiliated with the exercise" after a Boston hotel guest was swooped upon.