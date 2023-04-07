Israel strikes Lebanon targets, Gaza Strip





JERUSALEM -- Israel struck targets in southern Lebanon early Friday and resumed air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said, marking a further escalation in the region following violence this week at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site.

The military said it targeted installations of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese TV station Al Mayadeen reported explosions in the southern port city of Tyre.

The strikes in southern Lebanon came after militants from Lebanon fired nearly three dozen rockets at Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gaza militants resumed rocket fire toward southern Israel early Friday following Israeli attacks there.

The fighting comes during a delicate time -- when Jews are celebrating the Passover holiday and Muslims are marking the Ramadan holy month. Similar tensions spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers in 2021.

The current round of violence began Wednesday after Israeli police twice raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. That led Thursday to rocket fire from Gaza and, in a significant escalation, an unusual barrage of nearly three dozen rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet for a three-hour meeting late Thursday, and his office put out a short statement saying a series of decisions had been made.

"Israel's response, tonight and beyond, will extract a heavy price from our enemies," Netanyahu said in the statement. It did not elaborate.

Almost immediately, Palestinian militants in Gaza began firing rockets into southern Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the region. Loud explosions could be heard in Gaza from the Israeli strikes, as outgoing rockets whooshed into the skies toward Israel.

The airstrikes came after militants in Lebanon fired some 34 rockets into Israel, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters and wounding at least two people.

The Israeli military said the rocket fire on its northern and southern fronts was carried out by Palestinian militants in connection to this week's violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed into the building with tear gas and stun grenades to confront Palestinians barricaded inside on two straight days. The violent scenes from the mosque ratcheted up tensions across the region.

The military said some 25 of the rockets were intercepted. But two people were wounded and property was damaged in several communities in northern Israel.

The rare attack from Lebanon raised fears of a wider conflagration as Israel's bitter enemy, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, holds sway over much of southern Lebanon.

In a briefing with reporters, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army drew a clear connection between the Lebanese rocket fire and the recent unrest in Jerusalem.

No faction in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the salvo of rockets. A Lebanese security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media, said the country's security forces believed the rockets were launched by a Lebanon-based Palestinian militant group, not by Hezbollah.

An Israeli police officer runs to remove remains of an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon in Shlomi, northern Israel Thursday, April 6, 2023. Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli military said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the rare rocket fire from Lebanon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



In this photo released by the Lebanese Army official website, an unfired rocket that was set to be launched to Israel, near Qalili village, southern Lebanon is shown, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Militants fired a heavy barrage of rockets from Lebanon at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least one person and ratcheting up regional tensions as Israelis celebrated the Jewish Passover holiday. (Lebanese Army Website via AP)



Israeli police remove the remains of an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon in Shlomi, northern Israel Thursday, April 6, 2023. Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli military said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the rare rocket fire from Lebanon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



An Israeli police officer stands beside a crater where remains of an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon fell in Shlomi, northern Israel Thursday, April 6, 2023. Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli military said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the rare rocket fire from Lebanon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, early Friday, April 7, 2023. The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday, pushing the region closer toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



An Israeli soldier guides a tank on the border with Lebanon, after an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon landed nearby in northern Israel, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli military said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the rare rocket fire from Lebanon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, early Friday, April 7, 2023. The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday, pushing the region closer toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip, Friday, April 7, 2023. The Israeli military has struck targets in the Gaza Strip, pushing the region toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders. The fighting follows two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. As Israeli aircraft began striking Gaza, Palestinian militants quickly fired off a new barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)











