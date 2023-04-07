Jordan rules





Ben Affleck's "Air" is a movie that trades on the idea that there was a time, believe it or not, when Nike wasn't the totally dominant, world-crushing corporate behemoth we all know today. Once, it was a scrappy, can-do sort of underdog, fighting the good fight for a piece of the market share against the giants of the industry, Converse and Adidas.

Things all changed for the little scrapper in 1984, when, against all odds, they managed to sign a young, up-and-coming rookie named Michael Jordan to an exclusive shoe deal, which ended up becoming possibly the single biggest business decision in the history of retail.

If this sounds like a thin premise for a feature film, you aren't necessarily wrong -- though, for the sneaker-head market, this would be the equivalent of "Ben-Hur." However, this Amazon production, helmed by Ben Affleck and starring his buddy Matt Damon as visionary Sonny Vaccaro, then the head of talent acquisition for Nike's fledgling basketball division, at least seems to understand exactly what it is: an amusing time capsule, steeped in the irony that we all know just how pivotally successful this venture eventually becomes (to this day, the Air Jordan brand, the film claims, is a $4 billion a year business).

For a genuine movie star, Damon has the ability to morph into an everyday slob far more easily than many of his ilk. Keep him out of the sun for a bit, and give him a few pints of Häagen-Dazs, and he can go from Hollywood hunk to Jesse Plemons' territory in no time. As Vaccaro, the b-ball junkie who first realized just how world-changing Jordan was going to be, Damon plays up his natural charisma.

There with Nike since the early days, working alongside marketing head Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), athletic conduit Howard White (Chris Tucker), designer Peter Moore (Matthew Maher) -- who designed the first Air Jordans, and went on to create the ubiquitous "Jumpman" logo -- and, of course, illustrious Nike CEO Phil Knight (Affleck), as the film begins Vaccaro, and the entire basketball division, were hanging on by a thread.

Faced with signing another sampling of less-than-stellar talent from that year's draft's (Melvin Turpin, who averaged 8.5 ppg in his pro career, is cruelly name dropped more than once) heralded rookie class (in actuality, one of the most star-studded draft years in the league's history, with no fewer than five eventual hall-of-famers), Vaccaro, an inveterate watcher of tape, gets the idea that Jordan will be special, and decides, against the wishes of Knight, among others, to blow the entire budget on one player.

That is, if Vaccaro can convince Jordan's extremely sharp mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), to sign with him instead of the two aforementioned sneaker giants also in very hot pursuit. Sonny realizes the odds he's up against (and the screenplay from Alex Convery makes it abundantly clear how the entire basketball division is on the line for this), so, with nothing to lose, he bypasses Jordan's shark-like agent, David Falk (Chris Messina), and meets with Deloris, and her easygoing husband, James (Julius Tennon) at their home in North Carolina in person.

What he impresses Deloris with is the pitch the whole team eventually makes to Team Jordan, after Michael reluctantly agrees to meet with them in Beaverton: up to that point, NBA stars had merely been wearing the shoes they endorsed (many of which were Converse); under Nike, Vaccaro promises the shoes would essentially be wearing Jordan. The brand, in other words, would be him, not the other way around.

We all know what ultimately happened, of course, a generation-defining combination of athlete and brand that became so powerful, even now, 40 years later, it still generates an astounding amount of business. This genius of synergy also led to another seminal decision: under Deloris' watchful eye, Jordan would only agree to sign with the upstart company if he got a percentage of gross sales of the sneaker, and all future Air Jordan iterations, a prescient maneuver that even to this day provides MJ with upward of $400 million annually in what we might call extremely passive income.

In NBA and sneakerhead lore, this is the pulling-Excalibur-out-of-the-rock moment, even if, for less involved patrons, the significance might seem a bit less earth shattering than the film purports (such is the reverent awe with which the film treats the original design for the Air Jordan, it is only finally revealed -- like Spielberg's shark -- in a dramatic crescendo of the third act).

As a director, Affleck dutifully hits the nostalgia marks -- an opening montage includes a round up of early '80s imagery, including everything from Rubik's cubes and Mr. T, to Jazzercise and Mary Lou Retton on a Wheaties box -- while the soundtrack shamelessly keeps tipping its hand (think "Blister in the Sun," "All I Need Is a Miracle," "Money for Nothing," et al.), but otherwise seems content to bathe everything in plain, fluorescent-type light, which gives it a cheapened feel.

Affleck, easily one of the most self-conscious actors of his generation, maintains the curious posture of a stressed-out dad forced into playing make-believe with his child, but looking for the first opportunity to get out of there and go back to his spreadsheets. Fortunately, he limits his own screen exposure, and instead cedes the limelight to his good buddy, Damon, who uses his paunch and his sickly hue to good effect. Bateman, meanwhile, continues his streak of playing bosses whom you might actually enjoy working for, and Maher, playing unheralded genius Moore, hits the right notes of playful insouciance that suggests just how much he was underappreciated in his time. Still, apart from Damon, the film belongs to the brilliant Davis, who channels Deloris' unshakable faith in her son, as she dominates every frame she's in.

It's an engaging enough sort of shamble, even if it feels, both in scope and temperament, more like a direct-to-streaming product than a feature film (and, to be sure, Amazon Studios will hype it accordingly on Prime once it goes through its brief wide-release window).

One smart move the film makes is to never actually show Jordan himself, except in shadowy silhouettes and obscured backgrounds. As much as the film concerns him, it isn't actually about him terribly much. The closest we get to seeing him on screen is early on, when Vaccaro plays and replays the actual tape of him hitting the game-winning shot against Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA finals.

Everyone else in the film might be replicable, the film suggests, even Deloris, but for Michael himself, only the original will do.

More News None

'Air

87 Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Julius Tennon, Jay Mohr, Barbara Sukowa

Director: Ben Affleck

Rating: R

Running time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Playing theatrically





The story of how former Maryland basketball player Howard White (Chris Tucker) used his business acumen and personal relationships to synergize Nike’s relationship with Michael Jordan is told in Ben Affleck’s “Air.”





