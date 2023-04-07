Justice’s trips drawing scrutiny

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports.

In a lengthy story published Thursday, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well as to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, ProPublica reported.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. It was not clear why Thomas omitted the trips, but under a judiciary policy guide consulted by The Associated Press, food, lodging or entertainment received as "personal hospitality of any individual" does not need to be reported if it is at the personal residence of that individual or their family. That said, the exception to reporting is not supposed to cover "transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation" and properties owned by an entity.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman acknowledged an email from the AP seeking comment from Thomas but did not provide any additional information. ProPublica wrote that Thomas did not respond to a detailed list of questions from the organization.

Last month, the federal judiciary beefed up disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.

Last year, questions about Thomas' ethics arose when it was disclosed that he did not step away from election cases after the 2020 election despite the fact that his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, reached out to lawmakers and the White House to urge defiance of the election results. The latest story comes after calls for the justices to adopt an ethics code and enhance disclosure of travel and other gifts.

ProPublica's story says that Thomas has been vacationing at Crow's lavish Topridge resort virtually every summer for more than two decades. During one trip in 2017, other guests included executives at "Verizon and PricewaterhouseCoopers, major Republican donors and one of the leaders of the American Enterprise Institute, a pro-business conservative think tank," ProPublica reported.

The disclosure of the lavish trips stands in contrast to what Thomas has said about his preferred methods of travel. Thomas, who grew up poor in Georgia, has talked about enjoying traveling in his motorcoach and preferring "Walmart parking lots to the beaches."

CALLS FOR CHANGE

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday reiterated calls to tighten ethics rules for the Supreme Court after the ProPublica report was released.

"In every other place in government, there is an ethics rule that applies," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who sits on the Judiciary Committee's panel that oversees federal courts, said in an interview. "The only place in the United States government where that is not true is the United States Supreme Court, where the nine justices have exempted themselves from this very basic process. The fact that there's no way to get an independent internal investigation of a justice is how Justice Thomas has been able to get away with all these reporting failures."

The friendship between Clarence Thomas and Crow has been apparent since the 1990s. Crow has donated to causes led by Ginni Thomas, including financing a Savannah, Ga., library project in her husband's name. Crow also personally contributed $500,000 to Ginni Thomas, who at the time was organizing for a Tea Party-related group.

In a statement, Crow denied any improper influence over the judicial system.

"The hospitality we have extended to the Thomases over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends," he said. "We have been most fortunate to have a great life of many friends and financial success, and we have always placed a priority on spending time with our family and friends. Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality."

Activists pushing for changes to the Supreme Court demanded more structural changes to the court.

"The Supreme Court is the least accountable part of our government, and nothing is going to change without a wholesale, lawmaker-led reimagining of its responsibilities when it comes to basic measures of oversight," said Gabriel Roth, the executive director of Fix the Court.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by Zach Montague of The New York Times.