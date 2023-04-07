Let’s Eat: Texas de Brazil opens in Rogers, Firehouse Subs in Fort Smith and Torres Taqueria in Tontitown; more NWA and River Valley restaurant news

Texas de Brazil opened in Rogers on Thursday.

The churrascaria restaurant chain is located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 15100, the former location of Houlihan's. It offers all-you-can-eat grilled meat as well as salads, hot soups and sides.

Reservations are available for lunch this Sunday, when the steakhouse will open early at 11 a.m.

Its regular hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to its website.

Firehouse Subs

Fort Smith recently got a new Firehouse Subs location at 8100 Rogers Ave.

The chain restaurant is serving sandwiches from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Torres Taqueria

Torres Taqueria opened recently in Tontitown.

It serves tacos, tortas, tamales and more at 992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.

Doomsday Coffee

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie is opening a third shop in Van Buren.

The downtown Fayetteville coffee shop, perhaps best known for their popular breakfast tacos, will move into the Anheiser Bush building at 600 Main St., according to previous social media posts.

An opening date is still unannounced, though the business was recently approved for a private club permit, according to a report from the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Hail Fellow Well Met

For the first time, Onyx Coffee Lab's restaurant in Johnson is open for dinner.

Patrons can stop by Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. to try the new dinner items, which include a variety of creative dishes -- 48-hour beef cheek, country ham tonkotsu ramen, monkfish, gnudi -- in addition to several starters and desserts. Gluten-free and dairy-free options are available.

Hail Fellow Well Met is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Its natural wine bottle shop is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinner reservations and walk-ins are welcome, according to the restaurant's website.

Hawk Moth Brewing

Hawk Moth Brewing has announced their new location in Bentonville at 1000 S.E. 5th St., Suite H. The small batch brewery and beer parlor closed its taproom near downtown Rogers about a month ago.

"This move will allow us to nearly double our capacity while furthering our product development of non-alcoholic craft beer," a Feb. 8 social media post by the brewery stated. "Our brand will be able to craft and distribute more beer for our consumers than ever before and we look forward to this next chapter!"

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken food truck opened last weekend outside Natural State Beer Company in Rogers.

The location at 5214 Village Pkwy., Suite 140, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.