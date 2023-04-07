To make a difference

Noticeably absent from Philip Martin's anti-gun screed was anything resembling a solution. The object of his derision--middle-aged white guys with AR-15s--is not the problem here. We aren't bothering anyone (unless they break into my house). They are purchased for self-defense and are fun to shoot. Plus, any time some condescending jerk tells me I can't have something--like I need his permission to exercise my Second Amendment rights--my response is, "Oh really, here, watch this."

It seems to me the true goals of the anti-gun lobby are eliminating the right of self-defense and disarming their political opposition. I believe the source of the vast majority of gun deaths is inner-city-gang handgun violence, which gets nary a mention. Instead, the gun-grabbers propose another ban on "assault weapons" which is purely symbolic and made no difference in crime statistics to my recollection. Plus, what are you going to do about the 16 million AR-15s owned by Americans? Confiscate them? Good luck with that.

If you are that serious about gun control that might make a difference, instead of whining and sour grapes, go to south Chicago and round 'em up, tough guys.

MICHAEL EMERSON

Little Rock

Made a huge impact

There are a few people in our lives who impact the paths we take in dramatic ways. Roy Buckelew was one such mentor to me.

I met Roy when I was a freshman at Oklahoma Baptist University in 1980 where he taught History of Rhetoric and Homiletics, otherwise known as preaching. One of my first lessons from Roy was at his house on a Saturday for a cookout, where he showed us how to grill a beef tenderloin steak: butter, salt and pepper the steak, two minutes on one side on a hot grill, flip for 90 seconds. I have never had a medium-cooked steak since. Roy taught us how to preach by doing; we guest-preached under his tutelage at Wednesday night services in pulpits across Baptist churches in central and southern Oklahoma. Roy loved McDonald's french fries; that was our reward for having the courage to stand in front of folks and learn.

Roy taught us to be responsible and not exploitative communicators. We studied preaching styles from Thomas Aquinas to Billy Graham to learn how to speak with respect and love. Roy showed us that throughout history leaders have used fear and hate to unite their followers, at least for a while. The fruits of those spirits soon decay, and the stench of that rot is unmistakable. "You will know them by their fruits," he would quote. He made it clear to us that if we used fear and hate in our communications, we were betraying both our listeners and our faith.

Roy joined Ouachita Baptist University in 1981 as the chair of the Department of Speech, Drama, and Speech Pathology. We lost Roy in 2005, but his wisdom and love live on in his students.

MARTY MATLOCK

Fayetteville