Little Rock man accepts 20-year prison sentence in 2021 homicide

A 46-year-old parolee has accepted a 20-year no-parole prison sentence for the slaying of an acquaintance at a Little Rock motel.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Acieth Cummins IV pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, in exchange for the 20-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton. Cummins' history of violence includes convictions for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, racked up during a criminal career that dates back to 1995 when Cummins, also known as Acie, was 18. This will be his fourth time sentenced to the penitentiary.

Under the conditions of Cummins' sentencing agreement, negotiated by senior deputy prosecutor Barbara Mariani and defense attorney Jimmy Morris, a charge of felon with a firearm was dropped as were three counts of possession of prohibited articles, involving the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in his jail cell in October.

Cummins has been jailed since his arrest about 45 minutes after 32-year-old LeArthur Darnell Shelton Jr. of Pine Bluff was found fatally shot in the head in a room at the Days Inn, 901 Fair Park, on April 17, 2021.

Cummins first came to the attention of police that day when officers were called to the intersection of 11th and JL Hawkins streets to investigate gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in the street and a black 1999 Lexus 400 parked in the intersection, just as Cummins was getting into the driver's seat.

When officers approached the car to talk to Cummins, the Lexus rolled from the street and into a tree. They asked if he'd been shot but Cummins didn't answer. They saw and seized a 9mm pistol with a 50-bullet drum magazine that was next to Cummins, and since he didn't appear to have any wounds the officers put him in the back of a patrol car, arresting him once they confirmed he was a felon. The officers did not know he had any connection to the Days Inn shooting, and Cummins was not questioned by investigators because he was intoxicated on drugs.

Shelton, a married father of four, died about 3½ hours after police found him at the motel. Video from the Days Inn showed a bald man with blue jeans and a black hoodie running from Shelton's motel room about the same time the gunfire was reported. He got into a dark Lexus with the same license plate number as the car Cummins was found in, according to police reports.

Witness Patrick Robinson, 39, told police he was in the motel room with Shelton and saw Cummins shoot him, describing Cummins as high on "sherm" when he shot Shelton with a pistol with a drum magazine. Further, Robinson was able to describe the car Cummins left in.

Cummins was on parole at the time from a five-year prison term imposed in March 2017 after he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and three counts of aggravated assault.

The aggravated assault charges stemmed from a September 2016 incident in which Cummins rammed his car into the back of another car outside Medic Home Healthcare pharmacy where workers had just expelled Cummins for acting aggressively. That second car was driven by a pharmacy employee Michael Stone, 60, with his wife, 65-year Janet Stone, and their 3-year-old son, as passengers.

The drug charge came about three months later in December 2016 following a Pulaski County Circuit Court appearance when a bailiff, Rod Bostic, caught Cummins' wife, 35-year-old Chelsie Jenice Williams, passing marijuana to Cummins while he was being escorted back to a cell. Williams later pleaded guilty to furnishing prohibited articles in exchange for a sentence of five years on probation.

He became eligible for parole in November, and was approved for early release in May 2019. Cummins has been on probation or parole since March 1996 when he pleaded guilty to felony theft for taking $1,300 from a Little Rock man, Joshua Cavanaugh, while choking him in October 1995, when Cummins was 18. Prosecutors dropped a robbery charge in exchange for his guilty plea and acceptance of a sentence of five years on probation.

In 2001, he was charged with first-degree battery after a man found shot in the stomach on Ventura Street, Charles Gonder, told police Cummins had shot him. A witness said he heard the gunman say the shooting was an accident as he left. Prosecutors dropped the charges three years later after Gonder recanted his story, court records show.

In 2005, Cummins received a three-year prison sentence on a criminal mischief count from Sherwood and a theft by receiving charge from Little Rock.

In December 2006, Cummins was arrested after an eight-minute standoff with North Little Rock police who found him holding a gun on his former girlfriend Angela Rena Williams, whom he'd just shot in the head.

He used her as a shield against officers. At one point, Cummins put the weapon to his own head. He walked her over to a sewage drain and threw the weapon into it. Williams, now 38, broke free and ran to police, allowing officers to arrest Cummins.

According to police reports, Williams had been at the at 1516 Van St. home of Cummins' cousin, Tarshermika Watts, now 48, when Cummins showed up. Williams, who has a son with Cummins, said she'd broken up with him a couple of months earlier, telling police that Cummins started asking her questions about who had paid for her license plate and cellphone. When she wouldn't tell him, Cummins went outside and started puncturing her tires, Williams said.

She said she called police then got a knife to cut his tires so he couldn't leave before police arrived, stating that he's gotten away from police every time she's complained about him before.

When she went outside, she saw Cummins get a .22 pistol from his car and point it at her so she turned and ran, screaming for help, Williams said. Cummins followed her, Williams said, describing how she tripped and fell, which allowed Cummins to catch up to her. Williams said Cummins picked her up, told her he was going to kill her, put the gun to the side of her head and shot her. Williams said she was begging him not to shoot, telling him whatever she thought he wanted to hear about them getting back together.

Watts told police she saw Cummins shoot Williams in the head, describing how she heard him fire three times during the encounter.

About six months later, Cummins pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, reduced from attempted capital murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in June 2007 in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence that would be followed by a 15-year suspended sentence.