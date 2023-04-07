LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 2

Pregame:

The Razorbacks started off this series with a dominant 11-2 win earlier in the day. LHP Hunter Hollan tossed six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens had a productive day at the plate. He recorded three hits and drove in five runs in the first game of today's doubleheader.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith vs. Ole Miss LHP Xavier Rivas

Smith has not started since March 10 against Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Diggs DH

6. Cali 3B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS