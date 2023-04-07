Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 2

Today at 5:42 p.m.
Arkansas reliever Hagen Smith celebrates the final out of the game Friday, March 17, 2023, with catcher Parker Rowland during the Razorbacks’ 7-2 win over Auburn at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Pregame: 

The Razorbacks started off this series with a dominant 11-2 win earlier in the day. LHP Hunter Hollan tossed six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens had a productive day at the plate. He recorded three hits and drove in five runs in the first game of today's doubleheader.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith vs. Ole Miss LHP Xavier Rivas 

Smith has not started since March 10 against Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas lineup: 

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Diggs DH

6. Cali 3B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT