LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 2

Pregame:
The Razorbacks started off this series with a dominant 11-2 win earlier in the day. LHP Hunter Hollan tossed six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.
Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens had a productive day at the plate. He recorded three hits and drove in five runs in the first game of today's doubleheader.
Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith vs. Ole Miss LHP Xavier Rivas
Smith has not started since March 10 against Louisiana Tech.
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Wegner LF
4. Bohrofen RF
5. Diggs DH
6. Cali 3B
7. Slavens 1B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS