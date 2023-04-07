LR man arrested in September slaying

Pulaski County deputies on Wednesday morning arrested a man on a murder charge stemming from a September shooting, authorities said.

Mark Williams, 37, of Little Rock was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant stemming from the Sept. 19 killing of Elandis Walker, 26, in the 10000 block of Dobby Drive, sheriff's office spokesman Cody Burk said.

Prosecutors had been reviewing the case to see if the shooting was justified on ground of self-defense or warranted criminal charges, Burk said. He said Williams fired into a vehicle that he believed was following a family member's vehicle.

Two other people were in the vehicle with Walker when Williams opened fire with a 7.62 mm rifle, an arrest report states.

Williams faces a first-degree murder count and two counts of committing a terroristic act, all of which are felony charges. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night, the jail's online inmate roster showed.