LR slaying’s motive hinted in documents

The 18-year-old arrested in a March 30 killing on Valmar Street in Little Rock told police that she shot her 32-year-old boyfriend after he said he would leave her to go back to his wife and kids, court documents show.

Police arrested Madison Poindexter on the day of the killing after she called 911 from 813 Valmar St. saying that her boyfriend, later identified as Alfrisco Davis of Little Rock, had shot himself, according to a probable cause letter written by a detective.

The letter describes Poindexter as hysterical on the phone with the 911 operator and that she said the gun went off while Davis was holding it.

After police read Poindexter her Miranda rights, she told officers that she and Davis were breaking up and he was going to return to his wife and children, the letter says.

She said Davis had the gun and unloaded it before pointing it at her head, telling her he loved her and that he would kill her if she ever left him, the letter says.

Poindexter then grabbed the gun from Davis, she said, placed the barrel under his chin, and told him that she loved him and that she would kill him if he left her before pulling the trigger, the letter says.

Poindexter was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday evening on a second-degree murder charge with her bail set at $100,000, an online inmate roster showed.