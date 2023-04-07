Man arrested in fatal Little Rock shooting described victim as gang rival, document shows

A man charged with murder in a fatal Little Rock shooting last week told police that the victim was in a rival gang and that he thought he would have to kill or be killed, while the slain man's girlfriend said he was only walking home, court documents show.

Detectives at first learned very little from the crime scene at 20th and Pulaski streets, where Jason Davenport, 46, of Little Rock was found at 9:03 p.m. on March 31 with a gunshot wound under his left arm, according to a probable cause letter written by one of the detectives.

Davenport's girlfriend found him there after he called her to say he was walking home and she came to pick him up in her car, the letter states. She performed CPR on Davenport, following instructions from a 911 operator, until paramedics arrived, but Davenport died at the scene.

Detectives noted that there was a single 9mm shell casing and a magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition lying nearby. Witnesses said they hadn't seen or heard anything suspicious.

Then, on Saturday, an anonymous source told police that Deandre Rudley, 35, of Little Rock, who goes by the nickname Champ, shot Davenport.

Rudley was wanted on a traffic warrant, and police arrested him at his residence on Tuesday, the letter states.

In a taped statement after police read him his Miranda rights, Rudley said that Davenport, whom he knew by the nickname "Stretch," and people whom he knew by the nicknames "Bruce" and "Cue Ball" were trying to kill him, the probable cause letter says. Rudley said he had been shot multiple times and stabbed, apparently by these men, the letter says.

The three are Crips, Rudley said, while he is "Piru," the letter states, apparently referring to a Bloods-affiliated street gang.

He said he was hanging out in the area of 20th and Pulaski streets that night when he saw the three in a car, the letter says. He said Davenport got out of the vehicle and "Bruce" mouthed the words "I'm gonna get him," the letter says.

According to the letter, Rudley told police "Bruce" drove off, and Rudley attempted to leave the area, but Davenport began following him and called Rudley's name while reaching for something.

Rudley told police he shot Davenport because he thought in that situation it was "me or him," the letter says. Rudley refused to tell police where the 9mm pistol he used was.

Rudley was being held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree murder charge with his bail set at $1 million, an online inmate roster showed.