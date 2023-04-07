Medical contractor at Pulaski County jail arrested on sexual assault charges

A man who worked as a medical contractor at the Pulaski County jail was arrested Thursday after, authorities said, he admitted to sexually assaulting inmates.

Luis Cervantes, 30, of Little Rock faces felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault, records showed.

Cervantes was interviewed as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation, authorities said Friday. According to an arrest report, Cervantes told a deputy that he had sex with an inmate, touched another one’s genital area, and asked others about the size of their genitals.

Cervantes worked for Turnkey Medical, the company that provides medical services for the jail’s inmates, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Cervantes also admitted to allowing inmates to use a vape pen that he had with him during medical intake screenings, the report states. Officials said Cervantes allowed that use between five and 10 times.

Cervantes did not appear to be facing any charges related to letting inmates use the device, although Burk said that prosecutors may choose to add additional counts.

Cervantes was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond Friday evening, the jail’s online inmate roster showed.

He pleaded innocent in Pulaski County District Court on Friday morning, court records showed.