Razorbacks in Metcalf's top 4

Class of 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf on Friday released a top four of Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Metcalf, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, visited the Razorbacks on March 28. He spent time with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson, and his brother TJ Metcalf, who is a freshman safety.

“Getting to sit in the defensive meeting and take notes as if I was a player, and getting to see the new DB coaches in action and getting to see the way they correct mistakes, but also how they get on to you,” Tevis said of the highlights of the trip.

“It was nice seeing Coach (Sam) Pittman and the rest of the staff as well.”

He recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception as a junior. A 3-star prospect, Metcalf said sitting behind his brother in the defensive backs meeting was informative.

“It was a great experience,” he said.

Metcalf and his parents plan to return to Fayetteville for Arkansas' spring game on April 15.