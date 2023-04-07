Motor sports schedules

CIRCUIT SCHEDULES
NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses
Formula One
March 5 Bahrain Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)
March 19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)
April 2 Australian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)
April 30 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.
May 7 Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida.
May 21 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy.
May 28 Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.
June 4 Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.
June 18 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.
July 2 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.
July 9 British Grand Prix, Silverstone.
July 23 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.
July 30 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.
Aug. 27 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Sept. 3 Italian Grand Prix, Monza.
Sept. 17 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City.
Sept. 24 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.
Oct. 8 Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar.
Oct. 22 US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.
Oct. 29 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.
Nov. 5 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.
Nov. 19 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas.
Nov. 26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
IndyCar
March 5 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
April 30 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.
May 13 GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 28 107th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 4 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.
June 18 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.