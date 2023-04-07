Georgia's Stacey Abrams will join the faculty at Howard University in Washington, the next step in her reemergence after the Democrat lost her second bid to be governor of Georgia. Howard, one of the nation's top historically Black colleges, said this week it was appointing Abrams to the Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics beginning in September. "Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy -- not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard," Howard President Wayne Frederick said. The 49-year-old political activist and lawyer won't be a traditional full-time faculty member, the university says, but will lecture, invite guest speakers and host symposiums. Howard said Abrams will work across multiple academic departments to focus on "real-world solutions" to problems facing Black people and other groups. She'll still live in Atlanta. "We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University's extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face," Abrams said. Her next steps have been closely watched since her election loss. She was an international election observer in Nigeria in February, has been promoting her children's book, "Stacey's Remarkable Books," and announced a tour for an adult book, "Rogue Justice," beginning in May. Abrams also was recently named senior counsel at Rewiring America, a group promoting clean energy and electrification. In January, Abrams left open a return to politics in an interview with Drew Barrymore, saying, "I will likely run again," and adding, "If at first you don't succeed, try try again. If it doesn't work, you try again."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced this week. Cannes will also honor Ford with a career tribute. The premiere of "Dial of Destiny," directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after Ford, 80, starred in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which premiered at the French festival. What's billed as the final chapter in the franchise will open in U.S. theaters June 28. Also premiering at Cannes will be Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann's bestseller about a series of murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser and Tantoo Cardinal.