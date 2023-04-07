NATURALS 3, ROCKHOUNDS 2

Jorge Bonfacio homered, drove in two runs and scored the game-winner in a 3-2 Northwest Arkansas win over Midland during Thursday's season-opener at at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Northwest Arkansas took a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out, two-run home run by Bonifacio. Catcher Luca Tresh drew a walk ahead of Bonifacio's shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Naturals starter Anthony Veneziano pitched around his own throwing error in the top of the fourth. With runners at the corners, he got a foul pop-up and a grounder to short to leave the runners stranded. He threw five scoreless innings, allowed 2 hits, struck out 7 and walked 2.

In the fifth, Midland put a runner on second with two outs thanks to another Naturals fielding miscue, but again Veneziano worked out of trouble. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven and. walking one.

Christian Chamberlain came on to pitch the top of the seventh. He hit back-to-back batters -- Logan Davidson and Cooper Bowman -- with nobody out. Shane McGuire flied out and Northwest Arkansas snagged a fly ball in short center field, but Max Schuemann tripled to tie the game. Lawrence Butler then struck out to end the inning.

Chamberlain picked up the win despite giving up two runs in his one inning of work.

Bonifacio doubled with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh and scored for a 3-2 Naturals lead on a Midland error.

Steven Cruz pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and struck out two for the save. He was one of five Naturals' pitchers, who combined to allow two runs on four hits in the game. They struck out 13 and walked two.