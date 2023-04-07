Naturals earn season-opening win over Midland

SPRINGDALE -- Jorge Bonfacio homered, drove in two runs and scored the game-winner in a 3-2 Northwest Arkansas win over Midland during Thursday's season-opener at at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas took a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out, two-run home run by Bonifacio. Catcher Luca Tresh drew a walk ahead of Bonifacio's shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Naturals starter Anthony Veneziano pitched around his own throwing error in the top of the fourth. With runners at the corners, he got a foul pop-up and a grounder to short to leave the runners stranded. He threw five scoreless innings, allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two.

In the fifth, Midland put a runner on second with two outs thanks to another Naturals fielding miscue, but again Veneziano worked out of trouble. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven and. walking one.

Dante Biasi came on and threw a 1-2-3 sixth at the RockHounds.

Robbie Glendinning reached on a two-out Midland error, but Joey Estes got Tresh to fly out to end the bottom of the sixth.

Christian Chamberlain came on to pitch the top of the seventh. He hit back-to-back batters -- Logan Davidson and Cooper Bowman -- with nobody out. Shane McGuire flied out and Northwest Arkansas snagged a fly ball in short center field, but Max Schuemann tripled to tie the game. Lawrence Butler then struck out to end the inning.

Chamberlain picked up the win despite giving up two runs in his one inning of work.

Bonifacio doubled with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh and scored for a 3-2 Naturals lead on a Midland error.

Steven Cruz pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and struck out two for the save. He was one of five Naturals' pitchers, who combined to allow two runs on four hits in the game. They struck out 13 and walked two.

Manager Tom Shields said he was especially pleased with the pitching in the opener.

"We got really good pitching," Shields said. "Veneziano was great. Chamberlain didn't throw the ball as bad as his line shows. He threw the ball well, and Kleiner and Cruz and Biasi, they all threw the ball well. It was a tough hitters night tonight. It was cold. The ball wasn't carrying and to get that kind of pitching really helped."