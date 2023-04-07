Business groups offering storm aid

Central Arkansas business organizations announced efforts Thursday to help residents and businesses recovering from last week's tornado.

The state office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center are opening a recovery center at the Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive in Little Rock, to provide a wide range of services to local businesses.

Hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Bank OZK of Little Rock is offering a five-part loan program through July 6.

Residents and businesses can apply for loans at discounted interest rates, no loan fees and limited closing costs. Individuals can apply for loans up to $10,000; lines of credit up to $50,000 will be available; business loans or lines of credit up to $100,000 also are being offered.

The bank's $25 million relief fund is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that crossed Little Rock and into North Little Rock and Sherwood on Friday packed winds of 165 miles per hour, damaging hundreds of homes and many businesses.

An Arkansas Department of Commerce website, commerce.arkansas.gov/arkansas-tornado-response/ has also been set up to help businesses.

-- Andrew Moreau

ArcBest taps Beasley to be its next CFO

Fort Smith-based transportation company ArcBest has a new chief financial officer and treasurer, the company said Thursday.

Matt Beasley is stepping into the role held by Dave Cobb who retired after 17 years with ArcBest. Cobb will continue to work for the company in an advisory role to assist in the transition.

Beasley has been with ArcBest since early 2022 and has 20 years' financial experience, according to the company.

"Since joining ArcBest last year, Matt has become an invaluable contributor, and we will continue to leverage his experience and expertise as we advance our growth strategy," Judy McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Shares of ArcBest closed at $89.59, up $1.05 or about 1% in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $65.16 and as high as $104.87 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

State index up 1.88 to close at 751.65

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 751.65, up 1.88.

Shares of Simmons First National Corp. rose 2.3% on Thursday to lead the index. America's Car-Mart shares rose 2%. Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. fell 1.7% and Dillard's Inc shares dropped 0.9%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.