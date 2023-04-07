NFL Insider Reports Panthers Brass Loves One QB in the Draft, Not the Favorite to Go First

Is the pick in for the Panthers at No. 1?

With just three weeks remaining until the NFL draft, one league insider believes that Carolina is set to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the top pick.

"Bryce Young is the pick," ESPNs Chris Mortensen said on Wednesday. "Yes, connecting Frank Reich to C.J. Stroud in terms of the prototype of a guy that hes worked with in the past … but they all love Bryce Young. I think Ill quote Adam Schefter when he said this reminds him of when the Niners moved up all the way to No. 3 to draft Mac Jones and then changed their mind last minute and drafted Trey Lance. That has not worked out for the 49ers and I think the Panthers are on Bryce Young at the start, and will stick with him when its time to turn in that card."

For what its worth in early April, SI Sportsbook had C.J. Stroud as a heavy betting favorite (-333) to be selected with the top overall pick in the draft. Young had second best odds, but was significantly behind Stroud at +225.

However, since Mortensens comments on Wednesday, Young and Stroud are listed as co-favorites to be selected No. 1 overall at -110.

The rookie quarterback class is extremely intriguing, as there seems to be new news on a weekly basis regarding who quarterback-needy teams are interested in taking near the top of draft. There is no sure-fire top quarterback as there has been in the past, and its anybodys guess who the selection will be once its time for the Panthers to make the pick in just three short weeks.