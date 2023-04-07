North Little Rock man agrees to 25-year sentence in convenience store homicide

Two weeks after a judge refused to suppress his statement to police, a 23-year-old North Little Rock man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Daquayveon Lanair Flanagan had previously asserted self-defense for the September 2019 slaying of 29-year-old Emmanuel Ramon Cooper of Little Rock during a shootout at a Little Rock convenience store.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Flanagan pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder count, reduced from first-degree murder, in exchange for the 25-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall and defense attorney Willard Proctor, charges of committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm were dropped.

Flanagan was arrested the night of the shooting after he turned up at a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds he said had been inflicted at the Superstop convenience store at 5103 Asher Ave. He arrived at the hospital after a Shot Spotter notification had brought police to the store where they found Cooper shot to death. Police reported collecting two pistols, a 9mm and a .45 caliber, along with 72 shell casings from at least three other weapons.

Flanagan, who was on probation for breaking or entering, told detectives he had been at the convenience store with friends in a burgundy Toyota Corolla when he heard gunshots from across Mary Street, stating that he was struck while running away from the shots. He said he called his girlfriend who took him to the hospital. Police arrested him that night on the firearm charge, and ultimately questioned him three more times before charging Flanagan with Cooper's murder.

Flanagan said he'd been told one of a group of men across the street was planning on shooting him. He said he didn't know the men's names but recognized one of them as having shot at him about a year earlier.

Flanagan said one of the group of friends with him gave him a .40 caliber pistol, with the other men mocking him when he said he wanted to leave instead. Flanagan said he did fire at the group across the street but was running away when he was shot.

In a subsequent statement, Flanagan said he and a friend were driving by the Superstop when someone started shooting at their car. He also recanted his claim that he'd fired a .40 caliber weapon, stating instead that he'd fired two shots into the air with a .380 caliber and the group of men drove away.

The murder weapon was not found for another 10 days after the slaying. According to police reports, the weapon was found in a car found parked in Boyle Park after hours and occupied by a group of teenagers. The .40 caliber pistol and a second gun were seized, with two of the teens later telling police they'd bought the .40 caliber from Flanagan the day of the shooting.