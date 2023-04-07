NWA Media unites its sports platforms

NWA Media is combining four of its sports platforms to create the Hawgs Sports Network.

The move joins WholeHogSports.com, Hawgs Illustrated, the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club and Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra under one banner, the company said. NWA Media is owned by WEHCO Media, parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"We are proud to continue our legacy of telling the stories that are so important to our community," Brent A. Powers, president of NWA Media, Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC, and Hawgs Sports Network, said in a statement. "At a time when other multimedia companies are reducing editorial staff and coverage, we are adding even more resources and ways to read, listen to and view our stories. I am so proud of the team we have assembled."

NWA Media is a multimedia collection of newspapers, websites, replica apps and smart TV apps in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and Southwest Missouri, according to the company.

New staff for the Hawgs Sports Network include general manager Chip Souza -- the current sports editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Other additions include multimedia journalist and sports reporter Hank Layton and sports reporter Ethan Westerman. All three will begin working later in the year.

They'll join a staff including online director Matt Jones; Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph -- both reporters; and vice president of multimedia sales Brad Dunn. Bordelon was recently voted Arkansas Sportswriter of the Year by members of the National Sports Media Association.

WholeHogSports.com is a website covering the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. It includes content produced by staff members for Hawgs Illustrated, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Hawgs Illustrated is an award-winning magazine that prints 20 times annually and includes in-depth coverage of University of Arkansas athletics.

Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club promotes athletics for young men and women in our local communities and was started in 2021. Published weekly during the football season, Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra is an insert to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and includes upcoming game insights each week.