MOTOR SPORTS

Hendrick drivers penalized

The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections. NASCAR said Thursday that the teams of Bowman and Byron will lose 60 points and five playoff points apiece. Bowman's interim crew chief Greg Ives and Byron's interim crew chief Brian Campe were suspended for two races starting after this week's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two were also fined $75,000 each for what NASCAR said were modifications to the greenhouse -- or center area -- of the car. Both were already filling in while Rudy Fugle (Byron's crew chief) and Blake Harris (Bowman's crew chief) served four-race suspensions for violations at Phoenix last month. The two cars were taken to NASCAR's R&D facility following Richmond, a race won by Hendrick driver Kyle Larson.

BASEBALL

Tatis called 'cheater'

A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a "cheater" on Twitter after the suspended San Diego Padres superstar hit a mammoth home run Wednesday night in a Class AAA game while on a rehab assignment. Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats responded to a tweet that included video of the home run at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park by saying, "cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension." McClure deleted the tweet sometime Thursday afternoon. His tweet had received several responses from Padres fans defending Tatis and criticizing the pitcher's high ERA. Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas on a rehab assignment while finishing the 80-game suspension he received Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He'll be eligible to join the active roster on April 20.

Braves recall rookie LHP

Atlanta Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster was recalled from Class AAA Gwinnett on Thursday and will start against the San Diego Padres tonight. It's a quick opportunity for redemption after Shuster gave up four runs in the first inning of his debut in a 4-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. The Nationals' first six batters reached base and Shuster trailed 3-0 before recording an out. Shuster, who won a spot in the rotation by showing impressive control in spring training, issued 5 walks while allowing 6 hits in 42/3 innings. He was optioned to Gwinnett on Monday. Shuster's quick return comes as the Braves placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Mets to place catcher on IL

New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez will be placed on the injured list with a strained left calf that will likely sideline him several weeks. The Mets announced Thursday that Narvaez had an MRI that revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. The team said the typical timeline for recovery from that kind of injury is eight to nine weeks. Narvaez being sidelined will likely open a roster spot for Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez, who hit two home runs in four games for Class AAA Syracuse.

TENNIS

Top seed survives drought

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 consecutive games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying Thursday to reach the Charleston (S.C.) Open quarterfinals. Pegula, an American ranked No. 3 in the world, led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, into the round of eight in the season's first clay-court tournament. No match was the equal of Pegula's fight with Irina-Camelia Begu, who was down 4-0 in the second set and two games away from a quick exit until finding her game. Begu, the 15th seed, strung together a 10-game win streak to turn things around. Pegula dug in to win the final six game and the exhausting match. Pegula will try to find more consistency against 12th-seeded Paula Badosa, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Diana Snaider, for a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

FOOTBALL

Bears sign DL Green

The Chicago Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract on Thursday. The 6-4, 279-pound Green has played in 69 games and started 29 over four seasons with Seattle and one with Houston. He had 42 tackles, 8 quarterback hurries and 31/2 sacks last year in his lone season with the Texans. The Bears have been retooling their defensive line after finishing with a league-low 20 sacks.

DT returning to Bills

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second consecutive season after signing a one-year contract on Thursday. Phillips expressed a desire to re-sign with Buffalo after completing his one-year contract last season. He had 20 tackles and 11/2 sacks in 12 games despite closing the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The 30-year-old previously enjoyed his role in Buffalo in 2018 and '19, after he was released by Miami in October 2018, and claimed by the Bills on waivers. Listed at 6-6 and 341 pounds, Phillips has been a dependable run-stuffer playing alongside Ed Oliver in Buffalo. His 91/2 sacks in 2019 are the most by a Bills player since Lorenzo Alexander had 121/2 in 2016.

William Byron (24) completes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

