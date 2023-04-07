100 years ago

April 7, 1923

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Unique records of two women serving as private soldiers, one throughout the Revolutionary war and another the Civil war, fighting on the battlefields and being wounded, have just been discovered in the files of the Department of the Interior, Pension Bureau. Both women succeeded in hiding their sex from the other soldiers, and the fact that they were women was disclosed only when they were awarded pensions by the government. Their names are Deborah Gannett and "Albert" D. J. Cashier or Hodgers, and they are the only women in American history who were paid pensions by the United States for actual military service.

50 years ago

April 7, 1973

The Wall Street Journal Friday reported that a poll showed only a third of those questioned believe White House aides are free of involvement in the Watergate case. The newspaper said 501 persons selected at random had been questioned by telephone Monday and Tuesday. It said 29 percent said they were less likely to vote Republican in the next year's election because of the Watergate case. The paper said 53 percent believed President Nixon was unaware of the Watergate operation.

25 years ago

April 7, 1998

In 30 days fewer free rides will be available for the canines of Maumelle, thanks to the Board of Directors' vote Monday amending the city's animal control ordinance to prohibit dogs from riding untethered in the backs of pickups. The 4-1 vote -- with Director Terry Miles voting "no" and directors Dean Elliott and Stephen Bright absent -- came after weeks of disagreement among board members. Miles has opposed the proposal since it first appeared on the city board's agenda in February. His objection has stemmed not from a belief in canine welfare but from his concern that neither Arkansas nor Maumelle regulates adults or children in the backs of pickups. Directors Elliott and Mark Adelstein have sided with him. The directors threw that position a bone at their March 16 meeting, when they instructed City Manager David Huseman to draw up an ordinance prohibiting children 12 and under from riding in the backs of pickups.

10 years ago

April 7, 2013

The sale of unpasteurized whole milk would become legal in Arkansas under legislation that cleared the state House of Representatives in a rare Saturday session. Calling it a vote for "freedom," state representatives disregarded health concerns and approved the sale of unpasteurized milk. House Bill 1536, sponsored by Rep. Randy Alexander, R-Springdale, would allow dairy farmers to sell up to an average of 500 gallons of unpasteurized milk per month. Sellers would be required to post signs and put labels on the bottles that say the milk is unpasteurized, has not been inspected by the Department of Health and that the consumer assumes all liability for health problems that may arise from drinking it. It passed 60-19.