‘Paint’: Pleasant, but not quite high art

It has been a pretty great couple of weeks for cinema, between "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Tetris" and the new "Dungeons & Dragons" film. I've been riding a pretty fun (metaphorical) high through my last few reviews. So when I saw we were getting a movie that provided a twist on Bob Ross, I was intrigued.

Director Brit McAdams isn't making a bio-pic of the famous PBS painter who found renewed life and appreciation through online video streams for Zoomers. But it's also pretty obvious who this movie's central character is parodying.

Owen Wilson plays a Vermont artist named Carl Nargle, a man who whispers whether he's angry or excited and has captivated audiences on public television with his peaceful brushstrokes for years. Wilson captures this character perfectly. He's the best version of this parody and truly makes the character his own.

For most people, I imagine their favorite Wilson roles might be "Zoolander," or "Shanghai Knights." But lately, I've enjoyed him in projects like "Loki" and even "Marry Me." (I still need to watch "Midnight In Paris.")

Carl proves to be a bit of a pig when it comes to how he treats women who work at the TV station, pursuing them romantically and then dumping them when he realizes they aren't his one true love, a woman named Katherine (Michaela Watkins) who previously cheated on him.

Things change for Carl when the television station, needing a ratings boost, hires a young new artist named Ambrosia (Ciara Renée) who paints some truly bizarre images, beginning with a bloody spaceship. But she proves to be popular, and Carl is forced to watch as she steals his fans, the worship of his co-workers, and even the love of his life.

What makes Carl such a spectacle is his temperament. He really does whisper almost everything, and the artist doesn't exhibit the typical tendencies of a guy who treats most of the women in his life like Joey Tribiani. His flavor of relationship disaster seems to be mostly ignorant selfishness and detachment.

The women who do find themselves infatuated with Carl are mainly drawn to his small-town celebrity status or his perceived artistic genius. And it's kind of fascinating to see his own brand of being a terrible date, just because he's not the typical awful boyfriend we see in so many television shows and movies.

As "Paint" continues, we're shown that despite having this reputation as being a deep artist among the public television audience in Vermont, Carl is surprisingly shallow, not just in his dating life, but in his artistic endeavors as well. "Paint" plays with the idea of a persona as art, and Wilson wields it well.

This isn't a film where audiences will be constantly laughing, but I did appreciate the deadpan humor that would come out of nowhere with a pleasant snap throughout the story.

Ambrosia makes for an interesting foil to Carl, her unapologetic spontaneity setting up a striking rivalry as she courts Carl's viewers and Katherine without an ounce of toxicity.

Where "Paint" falls short is in its commentary. There's this line that comes toward the end from the museum director in Burlington, where the story is set. And it's included in the trailer as well. He asks Carl, "What's the image tucked away in your brain that makes your heart ache?"

With a line like that, you could be forgiven for thinking "Paint" has loads of commentary to offer on the pressure artists face trying to impress people with their craft vs staying true to a personal vision, even if it doesn't lead to any kind of financial success. But most of those themes don't get the attention they deserve because the story is so focussed on Carl's romantic life. It consumes most of the energy in this story. The film would've benefited from a bit more balance. It needs more art.

"Paint" is ultimately carried by the quirkiness of Wilson's performance and some welcome deadpan humor. It may not be high art, but watching Wilson is uplifting. And that's certainly a net positive.