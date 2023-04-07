Pea Ridge City Council OKs putting city employees on Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System

PEA RIDGE -- City employees will be on the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System after City Council members approved the recommendation by Mayor Nathan See.

Although joining the system had been considered in previous years, the option was rejected.

See said it is beneficial to the employees individually as well as to the city as a whole as it offers an opportunity for new employees coming from other municipalities in the state to continue in the retirement system. He said it does not cost the city any money up front. The employer puts in 15.32%, according to City Clerk Sandy Button.

"This is great for not only the employees, but for the city in its portfolio," See said, explaining there may be people who are employees in larger municipalities who want to move to and work for Pea Ridge and will be able to continue their retirement package. "I think it will be a great asset to expand retirement for the employees."

City Council member Merrill White said during the meeting APERS is "an amazing tool for Pea Ridge as a whole."

"How many years people have tried to get this through with much ... literally, fighting an uphill battle," White said. "This will be a huge, huge asset not only in their lives, but also the gene pool we can pull from moving from other communities. We can definitely add value add to our employees."

In other business, council members:

Approved advertising for bids for a new ambulance.

Approved a change in the Fire Department standard operating procedure manual.

Approved utility easements for Hazelton Road apartments.

Authorized Water Utilities Superintendent Ken Hayes to vote against an increase in water rates being proposed by Two-Ton Water District.

Approved a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the city and Pea Ridge School District to hire two more school resource officers.

Approved an update to the Water Facilities manual.

Approved an update to the bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

Approved an ordinance establishing the city library as a department of the city and abolishing the library board.

Received the State of the City address from See.