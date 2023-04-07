Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Rogers hotel; names of deceased released

ROGERS -- Rogers police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Staybridge Suites, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Keith Foster said police went at 5:27 a.m. to the hotel at 1801 S. 52nd St. to assist firefighters on what was originally a medical call.

"It turned out it was a homicide scene," Foster said.

Lizbeth Hernandez, 20, of Rogers was found dead in an office near the kitchen, Foster said.

Officers then searched the hotel. Christopher Rosebeary, the suspect, was found dead in an upstairs utility room, Foster said.

Hernandez and Rosebeary, 23, of Rogers were acquainted with each other, Foster said.

"Because this happened in two different places, we've got two different crime scenes to process," Foster said. "They're looking for people to interview, trying to go back and piece together exactly what happened."